The iOS Dev Directory is a comprehensive list of blogs & sites covering iOS development.
Whether it covers coding, design, marketing or anything in between, if a blog or site is related to iOS development it should be listed here.
The directory currently includes 622 sites organised by language, and category:
- English Language
- Chinese Language
- Turkish Language
- Korean Language
- French Language
- Spanish Language
- Traditional Chinese Language
- Russian Language
English Language
Platform and SDK UpdatesOPML
Whether it's an official Apple blog, or a community blog that keeps us up to date with what's going on with the platform it'll be here.
- App Store Review Guidelines History
- Apple Platform SDK API Differences
- Design News
- Developer News
- Developer Releases
- Machine Learning Journal
- Official Swift Blog
- Swift Evolution
iOS Development BlogsOPML
No matter if it covers Swift or Objective-C, whether it's focused on app architecture or UI coding. As long as it's related to iOS development then it belongs here.
- /var/log/journal
- a-coding
- Accidentally in Code
- ackermann.io
- Adam Wareing on Medium
- Adrian Śliwa on Medium
- Agostini.Tech
- Alan Zeino on Medium
- Alberto De Bortoli's Blog
- Alejandro Martinez
- Aleksandar Vacić's blog
- Aleksander Popko's Blog
- Alex Gurin's Blog
- Alexander Grebenyuk's Blog
- Alexandros Salazar's Blog
- Alexey Naumov's Blog
- Alexis Creuzot on Medium
- All The Flow
- Allen Pike's Blog
- Alloc-Init
- Amiantos.net
- Anastasiia Vixentael on Medium
- Andreas Lüdemann's Blog
- Andrew Bancroft's Blog
- Andrey Volodin on Medium
- Andy Ibanez's Blog
- Andy Matuschak's Blog
- Andy Obusek's Blog
- AnySuggestion
- Apoorva Tyagi's Blog
- AppMakers.Dev
- Apps Dissected
- Appventure
- AQBlog
- Arek Holko's Blog
- Ariel Elkin's Blog
- Arjun Nayini's Blog
- Arseniy Kuznetsov's Blog
- Ash Furrow's Blog
- AudioKit Blog
- AusiOS
- Baking Swift
- Bartosz Ciechanowski's Blog
- Bartosz Polaczyk on Medium
- Bas' Blog
- Basem Emara's Blog
- Batikan's iOS Blog
- Becky Hansmeyer's Blog
- Belle B. Cooper's Blog
- Ben Dodson's Weblog
- Ben Scheirman's Blog
- Ben Scholtysik's Blog
- Ben Snider's Blog
- Benoit Pasquier's Blog
- Besher Al Maleh's Blog
- Bitsplitting
- Bob the Developer
- BontoJR
- Bret Victor's Blog
- Bryan Irace's Blog
- Bryce Pauken's Blog
- Build and Run
- CALayer
- carpeaqua
- Cecilia Humlelu on Medium
- Charlie Chapman's Blog
- Chris Dzombak's Blog
- Chris Eidhof's Blog
- Chris Winstanley on Medium
- Christian Tietze's Blog
- Cihat Gündüz on Medium
- Coach Frank
- Cocoa Controls
- Cocoa Is My Girlfriend
- Cocoa Samurai
- Cocoa with Love
- Cocoa, Coffee and Life
- Cocoacasts
- Cocoanetics
- Cocoaphony
- Code Workshop
- CODE. COOK. READ.
- Coding Explorer Blog
- Colin Drake's Blog
- Conrad Stoll's Blog
- Cons Bulaquena on Medium
- Contageous Dev
- Crunchy Development
- cutting.io
- Dan Thorpe's Blog
- Daniel Kennett's Blog
- Daniel Saidi's Blog
- Daniel Tull's Blog
- Daniele Margutti's Blog
- DanielT1263's Blog mostly about RxSwift
- Dasdom Dev Blog
- Dave DeLong's Blog
- Dave Dribin’s Blog
- Dave Nott's Blog
- Dave Verwer’s Blog
- David Cordero's Blog
- David Piper on Medium
- David Reed's Blog
- David Sinclair's Blog
- David Smith's Blog'
- David Yang's Blog'
- DazeEnd
- De Programmatica Ipsum
- dealloc
- Denis Poifol's Blog
- Denys Zhadanov on Medium
- Derik Ramirez's Blog
- dev etc
- Device Blogs
- Dirk Holtwick's Blog
- Donny Wals' Blog
- Dušan Tadić's Blog
- Elegant Chaos
- Eleni Papanikolopoul on Medium
- Eli Perkins' Blog
- Emilio Peláez's Blog
- ennioma
- Erica Sadun's Blog
- Fabisevi.ch
- Fadi Ossama on Medium
- Fady Derias on Medium
- Faiçal's Blog
- Felix Krause's Blog
- Figure Ink
- finestructure
- Five Stars
- Floating little leaves of code
- Fluffy
- Foresight Mobile Blog
- Fresh Swift
- FullyTyped
- Furbo
- Gabriel Theodoropoulos' Blog
- geek-is-stupid
- Gene De Lisa's Blog
- Geoff Hackworth on Medium
- Guilherme Rambo's Blog
- Gwenn Guihal on Medium
- Göksel Köksal on Medium
- Hacking with Swift
- Hal Mueller's Blog
- Hesham Abd-Elmegid's Blog
- Hi, I'm Sam
- High Caffeine Content
- Honza Dvorsky's Blog
- Hwee-Boon Yar's Blog
- I Am Simme
- iCalvin.dev
- ignore the code
- Igor Kulman's Blog
- iJoshSmith
- Ilian Konchev on Medium
- Ilya Puchka's Blog
- Indie Stack
- Inessential
- Ioannis Diamantidis
- iOS Creator
- iOS Dev Recipes
- iOS Dev Tools
- James Dempsey's Blog
- Jameson Quave's Blog
- Jared Sinclair's Blog
- Jasdev Singh’s Blog
- Jason Zurita's Blog
- Javier Soto's Blog
- Jean Mainguy on Medium
- Jeff Johnson's Blog
- Jeremy W. Sherman's Blog
- Jesse Squires' Blog
- Jille van der Weerd on Medium
- Jimmy M Andersson on Medium
- Joachim Complains About Things
- Jodi Humphreys on Medium
- Joe Masilotti's Blog
- John Scott's Blog
- John Yorke's Blog
- Jonathan Tarud - Tech. Business. Design.
- Julian Schiavo's Blog
- Just Sit And Grin
- Kaira Diagne's Blog
- Karol S. Mazur's Blog
- Kaya Thomas' Blog
- Ken Boreham's Blog
- Khawer Khaliq's Blog
- KrakenDev
- Kristaps Grinbergs's Blog
- Kristina.io
- Kristof Kocsis's Blog
- Krzysztof Zabłocki's Blog
- Kyle Bashour's Blog
- Kyle Fuller's Blog
- Kyle Seth Gray's Blog
- Landon Fuller's Blog
- Late Night Swift
- Learn iOS Dev Blog
- Lewis Makes Apps
- Little Bites of Cocoa
- LLVS Blog
- Loic Land
- Lord Codes
- Low Level
- Luis Recuenco on Medium
- Luke Smith's Blog
- Machine Think
- MacKuba
- Majid's Blog about Swift development
- Making App Pie
- Making The Switch
- Makin’ that Instapaper
- Maniac Dev
- Marc Palmer's Blog
- Marcin Jackowski on Medium
- Marcin Krzyżanowski's Blog
- Marco Santa Dev
- Marco.org
- Marcos Griselli's Blog
- Marisi Brothers
- Mark Struzinski's Blog
- Martin Mitrevski's Blog
- Matt Delves' Blog
- Matt Diephouse's Blog
- Matteo Manferdini's Blog
- Matthew's Dev Blog
- Max Desiatov's Blog
- Max Howell on Medium
- Michael Tsai's Blog
- Michele Titolo's Blog
- Miguel Quinones' Blog
- Mike Mikina's Blog
- Mike Swanson's Blog
- Mike's Psyche
- miqu.me
- mixedCase
- mobidevtalk, Learning through case study
- Mobile A11y
- Mobile Development with Aloha
- Mobile Invader
- Mohsen's Blog
- mokacoding
- Morning SwiftUI
- Morten Bek Ditlevsen on Medium
- MultiColourPixel
- Natan Rolnik's Blog
- Natasha The Robot
- Nate Thompson's Blog
- Neglected Potential
- Netsplit
- Niamh Power on Medium
- Nikita Rodionov on Medium
- Noah Gilmore's Blog
- NSBlog
- NSBogan
- NSHint
- NSHipster
- Objective Tidbits
- Objective-See's Blog
- Ole Begemann's Blog
- Oliver Russell White's Blog
- On Swift Wings
- One Fifty Two
- onmyway133
- Orange Juice Liberation Front
- Ordinary Coding
- owensd.io
- Pablo Villar on Medium
- Parveen Kaler's Blog
- Patrick Balestra's Blog
- Paul Samuels' Blog
- Paulo Andrade's Blog
- Pavel Zak's Dev Blog
- Pedro Carrasco's Website
- Pedro Piñera's Blog
- Peter Friese's Blog
- Pierre Felgines's Blog
- Point-Free Pointers
- qnoid.com
- Quality Coding
- Race Condition
- radex.io
- Raul Riera on Medium
- Ray Wenderlich
- Recoursive
- Rentzsch
- Rhonabwy
- Riley Testut's Blog
- ritesh.hh
- Rob Fahrni
- Roger Molas's Blog
- Roland Leth's Blog
- Ross Butler on Medium
- Rostyslav Dovhaliuk on Medium
- Roy Marmelstein on Medium
- ruiper.es
- Russ Bishop's Blog
- Rwapp
- rx_marin
- Sam Dods's Blog
- Samantha John's Blog
- Samantha Marshall's Blog
- samwize's Blog
- Sarin Swift on Medium
- Sarun Wongpatcharapakorn's Blog
- Scorpios
- Scott Berrevoets' Blog
- Sealed Abstract
- Sebastian Osiński's Blog
- Serhii Kharauzov on Medium
- Shankar Madeshvaran on Medium
- SICPERS
- Simon Fairbairn's Blog
- Simon Wolf's Writings
- Simple Swift Guide
- SintraWorks Blog
- skagedal's oboy
- Slava Pestov on Medium
- Smash Swift
- Soroush Khanlou's Blog
- Sound of Silence
- Spaceman Labs Blog
- Speed of Light
- Splinter Software
- Stephen Celis blogs
- Steve Moser's Blog
- Stuart Breckenridge's Blog
- Stuart Hall's Blog
- Sunshinejr's Blog
- Super Easy Apps
- Sven Weidauer’s Blog
- Swift and Painless
- Swift and Pizza
- Swift by Sundell
- Swift Dev Journal
- Swift in Depth
- Swift Journal by Tommi Kivimäki
- Swift Notes
- Swift Post
- Swift Rocks
- Swift Senpai
- Swift Unboxed
- Swiftier - A tale of Swift Performance
- Swifting on Medium
- swifting.io
- Swiftjective-C
- SwiftLee
- SwiftyJimmy
- Tanin's Blog
- Technology Makes A Wonderful World
- The Always Right Institute
- The Atomic Birdhouse
- The FutureBlog – For Developers
- The Red Queen Coder
- The Shape of Everything
- The Swift Teacher
- The Swiftness
- The SwiftUI Lab
- The.Swift.Dev.
- Think & Build
- Thinking inside a large box
- This is Kyle
- Thomas Ricouard on Medium
- Tim Ekl's Blog
- Tim Miko's Blog
- Tim Oliver's Blog
- Timac
- Tomasz Szulc's Blog
- Tony Arnold's Blog
- Topolog's tech blog
- TrozWare
- Two Minute iOS
- Umberto Raimondi's Blog
- Under The Bridge
- upbeat.it
- Use Your Loaf
- Vadim Drobinin's Blog
- Vapor on Medium
- Virtual Sanity
- Vojta Stavik's Blog
- Warp your mobile development
- Wayne Bishop's Blog
- We ❤ Swift
- Weaponized Fluff
- Whackylabs Blog
- Will Bishop's Blog
- William Boles's Blog
- Writing on Tablets
- XCBlog
- YASB - Yet Another Swift Blog
- Yonas Kolb's Blog
- Zach Knox's Blog
- Zanella Gaétan on Medium
- Zoë Smith's blog
iOS Design BlogsOPML
Anything related to iOS design.
- Adam Wiggins' Blog
- Bjango Articles
- Devsign
- Eli Schiff's Blog
- Learn UI Design
- Louie Abreu's Blog
- Luke Wroblewski's Blog
- Mathew Sanders' Blog
- Mats Hauge on Medium
- Max Rudberg's Blog
- Moving UI
- Nathan Gitter on Medium
- Nick Babich's Blog
- Pasquale D’Silva on Medium
- Scott Hurff's Blog
- Sebastiaan de With's Blog
- Tap to Dismiss
- User Onboarding
iOS Marketing and Business BlogsOPML
All of the iOS business and marketing related blogs. Articles on pricing experiments, ASO, reviews, ratings, case studies etc.
- Appbot
- Apptentive
- ASO Stack on Medium
- Curtis Herbert's Blog
- Dan Counsell's Blog
- Joe Cieplinski's Blog
- The FutureBlog – For App Marketers
iOS Development Company BlogsOPML
If a blog is published by a company rather than an individual (or group) of individuals, but is still related to iOS development. This is where you'll find it!
- 47 Degrees Blog
- all about apps
- App Launch Map
- AppCode Blog
- Appfigures Blog
- Appracatappra Blog
- appssemble
- Apptamin Blog
- Artsy Engineering Blog
- Augmented Code Blog
- Badoo iOS
- Big Nerd Ranch
- Black Pixel
- Bohemian Coders
- BPXL Craft
- BrightDigit
- Bugfender Blog
- Cerebral Gardens
- Coletiv Studio Blog
- Crunchy Bagel
- Digital Leaves Blog
- Droids On Roids Blog iOS Development
- Eternal Storms Software Blog
- Exyte Blog
- Fabric Blog
- Flawless App Stories
- Flight School
- Gett Engineering Blog
- Helftone Blog
- Hobbyist Software
- Industrial Binaries
- Inside PSPDFKit
- Instabug Blog
- Itty Bitty Apps Blog
- Kitefaster's iOS Development Blog
- LearnAppMaking
- Lemi Blog
- Lickability Blog
- MartianCraft: The Syndicate
- Montana Floss Co. Blog
- Motiv Engineering Blog
- Netguru iOS Codestories
- Nodes Engineering Blog
- Novoda Blog
- objc.io
- ObjectBox database blog
- Over Engineering blog
- Penbook Dev Log
- Periphery Blog
- POSSIBLE Mobile Blog
- Prolific Interactive Ideas
- QuickBird Studios Blog
- Quicktype Blog
- Raizlabs Developer Blog
- Realm Academy Videos
- Realm News
- Reveal Blog
- RevenueCat Blog
- Rightpoint Labs Blog
- Roadfire Software
- Rosberry Blog
- Roundwall Software
- Runtastic Tech Blog
- Savvy Apps Blog
- SHAPE Code Blog
- Soundcloud Backstage Blog
- sudo ISL
- Super Easy Apps
- Supertop Blog
- The ASOS Tech Blog
- The Capsized Eight
- The Distance – iOS Posts
- The Waldo Blog
- thoughtbot: iOS posts
- thoughtbot: Swift posts
- Topology Engineering Blog
- Two Ring Software
- Zepelin Blog
- Zonneveld Dev Blog
iOS Development PodcastsOPML
Podcasts about application development, whether it is detailed code level or running a business within the iOS ecosystem.
- App Dev Diary
- CastKit
- CmdSwift
- Constant Variables
- Contravariance
- Core Intuition
- Design Details
- Fatal Error
- Fireside Swift
- iDeveloper Podcast
- Independence
- Inside iOS Dev
- iOS Building Blocks
- iOS Dev Break
- iPhreaks
- Learning Swift
- More Than Just Code
- Ray Wenderlich Podcast
- Release Notes Podcast
- SharedInstance
- Stacktrace Podcast
- Supertop Podcast
- Swift by Sundell Podcast
- Swift over Coffee
- Swift Unwrapped
- The Swift Community Podcast
- The Swift Teacher Podcast
- Under the Radar
- Waiting for Review
iOS Development NewslettersOPML
Newsletters or round up blogs covering iOS Development.
- Indie iOS Focus Weekly
- iOS Dev Weekly
- iOS Developer News
- iOS Goodies
- Swift Developments
- Swift Weekly
- Swift World
iOS Development YouTube ChannelsOPML
Channels on YouTube that cover a variety of topics around iOS development.
- Apple Programming
- Brian Advent on YouTube
- CocoaHeadsNL
- Deep Dojo
- FastBike
- Gary Tokman on YouTube
- Jared Davidson on YouTube
- Kilo Loco on YouTube
- Kristof Kocsis on YouTube
- Lets Build That App
- Mark Moeykens on YouTube
- Paul Hudson on YouTube
- Paul Solt on YouTube
- Scott Smith on YouTube
- Sean Allen on YouTube
- Swift by Sundell
- Swift Language User Group
- The Swift Guy
- Vojta Stavik on YouTube
Inactive BlogsOPML
If a site is related to iOS development, design, or anything related, but hasn't been updated in more than a year it'll be moved here.
- Airspeed Velocity
- Andreas Kurtz's Blog
- annema.me
- Antitypical
- Apple Outsider
- as.ync.io
- Cabel.me
- Call Me Fishmeal
- Egor Tolstoy's Blog
- Fox in Swift
- Gabriel Hauber's Blog
- Jury.me
- kickingbear
- Mateusz Stawecki's Blog
- Meng To's Blog
- Nevyn Bengtsson's blog
- NSProgrammer
- Sunset Lake Software
- that thing in swift
- The Mental Blog
- Theocacao
- Time.code()
Chinese Language
中文 iOS 开发博客列表OPML
来自中国的优秀 iOS 开发博客，内容包含不仅限于 Objective-C、Swift、架构、UI、网络等方向。
Turkish Language
iOS Geliştirici BloglarıOPML
Uygulama mimarisi ve kullanıcı arayüzü geliştirmeye odaklı bloglardır, Swift veya Objective-C dillerini ayırmaksızın doğrudan iOS geliştirme ile alakalı olanlar burada listenecektir.
Korean Language
iOS Development BlogsOPML
앱 아키텍쳐부터 UI 코딩까지 Swift, Objective-C에 상관없이 iOS 개발과 관련된 블로그라면 모두 여기에 속합니다.
French Language
Blogs sur le développement iOSOPML
Pour Swift comme pour Objective-C, qu’il s’agisse d’architecture d’appli ou de programmation d’UI. À partir du moment où il s’agit de développement iOS, c’est le bon endroit.
Spanish Language
Blogs de desarrollo iOSOPML
Todo lo relacionado con el desarrollo iOS, desde arquitectura hasta UI, ya sea en Objective-C o Swift, pertenece a esta categoría.
Traditional Chinese Language
正體中文iOS部落格OPML
來自台灣的Swift、Objective-C開發者，我們討論架構、語法、應用、與任何跟iOS開發相關的主題
Russian Language
Блоги по iOS-разработкеOPML
Не имеет значения, связан ли блог только со Swift или Objective-C, сосредоточен ли он на архитектуре приложения или вёрстке пользовательского интерфейса. Если он как-то касается iOS-разработки — его место здесь.