The iOS Dev Directory is a comprehensive list of blogs & sites covering iOS development.

Whether it's an official Apple blog, or a community blog that keeps us up to date with what's going on with the platform it'll be here.

iOS Development Blogs OPML

No matter if it covers Swift or Objective-C, whether it's focused on app architecture or UI coding. As long as it's related to iOS development then it belongs here.

iOS Design Blogs OPML

Anything related to iOS design.

iOS Marketing and Business Blogs OPML

All of the iOS business and marketing related blogs. Articles on pricing experiments, ASO, reviews, ratings, case studies etc.

iOS Development Company Blogs OPML

If a blog is published by a company rather than an individual (or group) of individuals, but is still related to iOS development. This is where you'll find it!

iOS Development Podcasts OPML

Podcasts about application development, whether it is detailed code level or running a business within the iOS ecosystem.

iOS Development Newsletters OPML

Newsletters or round up blogs covering iOS Development.

iOS Development YouTube Channels OPML

Channels on YouTube that cover a variety of topics around iOS development.

Inactive Blogs OPML

If a site is related to iOS development, design, or anything related, but hasn't been updated in more than a year it'll be moved here.