iOS Dev Directory

The iOS Dev Directory is a comprehensive list of blogs & sites covering iOS development.

Whether it covers coding, design, marketing or anything in between, if a blog or site is related to iOS development it should be listed here.

The directory currently includes 622 sites organised by language, and category:

English Language

Platform and SDK Updates

Whether it's an official Apple blog, or a community blog that keeps us up to date with what's going on with the platform it'll be here.

iOS Development Blogs

No matter if it covers Swift or Objective-C, whether it's focused on app architecture or UI coding. As long as it's related to iOS development then it belongs here.

iOS Design Blogs

Anything related to iOS design.

iOS Marketing and Business Blogs

All of the iOS business and marketing related blogs. Articles on pricing experiments, ASO, reviews, ratings, case studies etc.

iOS Development Company Blogs

If a blog is published by a company rather than an individual (or group) of individuals, but is still related to iOS development. This is where you'll find it!

iOS Development Podcasts

Podcasts about application development, whether it is detailed code level or running a business within the iOS ecosystem.

iOS Development Newsletters

Newsletters or round up blogs covering iOS Development.

iOS Development YouTube Channels

Channels on YouTube that cover a variety of topics around iOS development.

Inactive Blogs

If a site is related to iOS development, design, or anything related, but hasn't been updated in more than a year it'll be moved here.

Chinese Language

中文 iOS 开发博客列表

来自中国的优秀 iOS 开发博客，内容包含不仅限于 Objective-C、Swift、架构、UI、网络等方向。

Turkish Language

iOS Geliştirici Blogları

Uygulama mimarisi ve kullanıcı arayüzü geliştirmeye odaklı bloglardır, Swift veya Objective-C dillerini ayırmaksızın doğrudan iOS geliştirme ile alakalı olanlar burada listenecektir.

Korean Language

iOS Development Blogs

앱 아키텍쳐부터 UI 코딩까지 Swift, Objective-C에 상관없이 iOS 개발과 관련된 블로그라면 모두 여기에 속합니다.

French Language

Blogs sur le développement iOS

Pour Swift comme pour Objective-C, qu’il s’agisse d’architecture d’appli ou de programmation d’UI. À partir du moment où il s’agit de développement iOS, c’est le bon endroit.

Spanish Language

Blogs de desarrollo iOS

Todo lo relacionado con el desarrollo iOS, desde arquitectura hasta UI, ya sea en Objective-C o Swift, pertenece a esta categoría.

Traditional Chinese Language

正體中文iOS部落格

來自台灣的Swift、Objective-C開發者，我們討論架構、語法、應用、與任何跟iOS開發相關的主題

Russian Language

Блоги по iOS-разработке

Не имеет значения, связан ли блог только со Swift или Objective-C, сосредоточен ли он на архитектуре приложения или вёрстке пользовательского интерфейса. Если он как-то касается iOS-разработки — его место здесь.